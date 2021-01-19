Auburn – Max H. “Huck” Reynolds, 91, of Auburn, passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn.
He was born Jan. 9, 1930, in Auburn to Harley G. and Rosa (Mason) Reynolds.
Huck was a 1950 graduate of Auburn High School. After graduating from high school, Max enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he served from 1950 to 1954 in the Korean War.
He married Donna Haynes on Nov. 29, 1952, in Auburn, and she survives.
Huck was traffic manager and shipping clerk for the Messenger Corp. in Auburn for 30 years, retiring in 1993.
Huck was a member of the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ Church in Auburn. He also was a member of American Legion Post 97 of Auburn, Elks Lodge 1978 of Auburn and the Garrett Country Club.
Also surviving are three sons and daughters-in-law, Ronald and Toni Reynolds of Auburn, Gary and Marianne Reynolds of Auburn and Rex and Dianne Reynolds of Fort Wayne; nine grandchildren, Brant Reynolds, Grant (Brittany) Seltenright, Will Reynolds, Katie (Andrew Allbright) Reynolds, Eric (Carly) McCartney, Colton Reynolds, Jesse Reynolds, Jessica Boller and Jamie Boller; 11 great-grandchildren, Evan McCartney, Macy McCartney, Blake McCartney, Cora Reynolds, Lilly Reynolds, Jackson Reynolds, Liam Reynolds, Kennedy Seltenright, Nori Seltenright, Kailee Helbert and Kaya Boller; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Gerald Reynolds, Olen Reynolds and Don Reynolds; and two sisters, Hilda Perkins and Jeanette Cramer.
There will be private family services held on Wednesday at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
Memorials may be directed to the First Church of Christ, Disciples of Christ, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn, Indiana 46706 or ALS Association Indiana Chapter, 7202 E. 87th Street, Suite 102, Indianapolis, IN 46256.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
