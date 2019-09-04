ST. JOE — Jennifer Jo Harris, 69, of St. Joe, Indiana, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Jennifer was born Jan. 19, 1950, in Auburn.
Jennifer attended International Business College and had worked at Rieke Corporation, also as the office manager at Pollution Control Systems and was the owner of Sundor Kennel for the last 35 years.
She was a Riverdale Youth League softball coach, Eastside softball booster mom, breeder and shower of Labrador retrievers and lifelong dog lover.
She is survived by her husband, Mike Harris, of St. Joe; daughter, Jaima (Les Lottes) Harris, of Avilla; son, Geoff (Chad Hulbert) Harris, of Rochester, New York; sister-in-law, Karen Ringler, of Angola; nieces, Monica (Todd) Wells, of Angola and Robyn (Eric) Kubsch, of Berrien Springs, Michigan; and nephew, Scott (Jackie) Ringler, of Oklahoma.
She was preceded in death by her parents, J W and Janice Ringler; and a brother, Rod Ringler.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m., on Saturday, Sept 7, 2019, also at the funeral home. The Rev. Jonathan Nack will be officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or the Alzheimer’s Association.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.