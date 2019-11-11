Ruth Yoder 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Ruth Ann Yoder, 61, of Bristol, Indiana, died on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Goshen Health Hospital. Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, Indiana. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Indiana Ruth Ann Yoder Arrangement Goshen Health Hospital Funeral Home Bristol Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll How closely are you following the impeachment proceedings? You voted: Not at all - it's a witch hunt Occasionally Very closely Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles6 arrested following Avilla search warrantLey elected mayor of AuburnRepublicans hold in KendallvilleGraden named new director of Community FoundationWoman injured after being hit by tractorCrash on U.S. 6 leaves one criticalWawaka man charged with child molestLakewood Park Christian boys basketball previewCourthouse security turns back two gunsHannah's first girls basketball power rankings of the season Images Videos CommentedI'm not too proud to turn on the heat (1)Democracy grows when it is shared (1) Top Ads KD118013 KD118033 KD114449 Top Jobs KD117550 KD117729 KD116983 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News iHire marks 20th anniversary Alberson to direct marketing for Trine's online programs Report proposes higher oil and gas royalties, sales tax on outdoor recreation equipment to pay for federal land maintenance Money, avoiding taxes, was behind starting this country Busy Philipps praises female pals Jameela Jamil: I don't care if I'm disliked Starting time set for Iowa, Illinois game Tom Oates: Close call highlights Packers' need to shore up bend-but-don't-break defense
