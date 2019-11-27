BRYAN, Ohio — Nora J. (Hose) Altman, 88, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 1:30 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Park View Nursing Center in Edgerton, Ohio, after a brief illness.
Mrs. Altman was a 1949 graduate of Edgerton High School, where she was a majorette and cheerleader and was the class historian.
She was currently a member of Bryan First Church of Christ and had formerly been a member of Edgerton Church of Christ, where she was president of the ladies aide and Sunday school superintendent and taught Sunday school. She was also a member of Priscilla Club.
A devoted farmer’s wife, she also worked for many years at Syncrotech in Edgerton, as an office manager and later as a quality inspector in the lab at Bryan Custom Plastics. She was also an avid Indiana basketball and Detroit Tiger fan and enjoyed snowmobiling.
Nora J. Altman was born on Feb. 21, 1931, in Martin, South Dakota, the daughter of Gail D. and Jennie B. (Stenger) Richards.
She married Robert L. Hose on Jan. 14, 1951, in Edgerton, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 15, 2005.
She then married John P. Altman on Jan. 19, 2008, in Bryan, and he survives.
Her survivors include two daughters, Cheryl (Carl) Yarger, of Butler, Indiana, and Susan (Rick) Stiver, of Edgerton; five grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; three stepdaughters, Cindy Perry and Diane Altman, both of Bryan, and Linda (Jay) Leppelmeier, of McComb, Ohio; seven stepgrandchildren; five stepgreat-grandchildren; and two sisters, Mildred Kolts, of Bryan; and Barbara Hake, of Port Clinton, Ohio.
She was also preceded in death by one son, Douglas Hose; a sister, Beth Fisher; two brothers, Arthur and Roger Richards; and a stepdaughter, Jane Perry.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, from 3-7 p.m. at Krill Funeral Home, 114 E. Hull St., Edgerton.
Services will be held on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Bryan First Church of Christ, with Pastors Lance and Brian Stiver officiating.
Visitation will also be held at the church for one hour prior to the service from 10-11 a.m.
Interment will be at Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton.
Memorials are requested to Bryan First Church of Christ.
To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
