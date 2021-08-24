KENDALLVILLE — Hugh Winston “Wentz” Tuttle, age 71, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at home.
Hugh was born in Martin, Kentucky, on Nov. 22, 1949, to George and Vernie (Whitt) Tuttle. They preceded him in death.
He honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
He married Mary A. Meade on April 21, 1973, in Kendallville.
Wentz was employed for 31 years with Essex Wire before retiring in 2007.
He loved playing golf, the Chicago Cubs, and traveling.
He was a member of American Legion Post 86, Kendallville.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Mary Tuttle, of Kendallville; daughter, Stephanie Howell, of Kendallville; grandson, Jacob and Ashley Howell, of Garrett; granddaughter, Keira Howell, of Kendallville; five great-grandchildren, Madison Howell, Hadley Howell, Keaton Howell, Winston Freeman and Tyson Freeman; brothers, Willard and Glenna Tuttle, of LaGrange, Keith Tuttle, of Stroh, Ralph Tuttle, of Stroh and brother, Wendell Tuttle, of Angola; sisters, Rebecca King, of Stroh and Vickie and JW Combs, of Stroh; and best friend, John Traster, of South Milford.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Patrick Cody; brother and sister-in-law, Jackie and Penny Scott; and sister-in-law, Mary Ann Tuttle.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, from 2-7 p.m., at Harbor of Love Baptist Church, near Kendallville.
There will be a service at 7 p.m., with Pastor Ernie Miller officiating.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Harbor of Love Baptist Church with the Rev. Charles Mosley officiating.
Burial with military honors will take place at Orange Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.