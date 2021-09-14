ELKHART — Maxine M. Henson, 90, passed away on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at her home in Elkhart, Indiana.
She was born Aug. 28, 1931, in Auburn, Indiana, the daughter of the late Dale and Thelma Purdy.
She graduated from Auburn High School in 1948. Maxine worked at General Electric for 13 years.
She is survived by her children, Christine Culliton, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Dawn Harmon, of Elkhart, Indiana, and Jeffery Lepard, of Kendallville, Indiana; grandchildren, Johnny Davis, Kellie Harmon, Jennifer Harmon, Kimberly Harmon and Cassandra Evans.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Wilson L. Henson, in 2012; son, David Lepard; siblings, Delores Etheridge, Barbara Gauthier, Dale “Gene” Purdy, John Purdy, Ardola Christlieb, Roscoe Purdy, Mary Joyce Bonbrake, Danny Purdy and Ricky Purdy; and a granddaughter, Tracy Ervin.
Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m., at D.O. McComb and Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana, with visitation two hours prior.
Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
To sign the online guestbook go to www.mccombandsons.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.