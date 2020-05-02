KENDALLVILLE — Mafalda Spillner, 92, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Monday, April 27, 2020, at the emergency room of Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.
She was born on Oct. 1, 1927, in Fremont, Indiana, to Floyd and Ruth (Cain) Ferrier.
She retired as a bookkeeper at Fischer’s Pharmacy in Kendallville.
Mrs. Spillner was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Kendallville, Kendallville VFW Post 2749 Auxiliary, Kendallville American Legion Post 86 Auxiliary, and the Moose Lodge in Elkhart.
Surviving are two sons, Roger (Jody) Ford, of Kendallville and Regan (Terri) Ford, of Kendallville; a stepson, Tom Spillner, of San Antonio, Texas; a stepdaughter, Latonia “Toni” Spillner Ziegert, of Vicksburg, Michigan; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert H. Spillner; and a sister, Mavaline Fireovid.
Funeral services will be on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, and is limited to 10 family members.
The Rev. Philip J. Rigdon, of St. John Lutheran Church in Kendallville, will officiate.
Burial will be at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.
A live broadcast of the funeral service will be available for other family and friends to view on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page on Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Visitation will be on Monday, May 4, 2020, from 2-7 p.m., at the funeral home. Due to safety concerns from COVID-19, the visitation is limited to 10 people at a time. Please use good judgment in determining the length of your visit or if you should attend. There will be no congregating in the parking lot and physical distancing of six feet is mandatory.
The family is requesting that no flowers be sent. Memorials may be directed to Noble County Council on Aging building fund.
View a video tribute after Monday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
