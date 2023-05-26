KENDALLVILLE — Elizabeth Jane “Betty” Preston, age 87, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at her home.
Betty was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on March 14, 1936. She was a daughter of the late Forrest and Leoma (Stonebraker) France.
She graduated from Avilla High School in 1954, and married her soulmate, Jerome David “Jerry” Preston, on Aug. 27, 1955, in Kendallville. Jerry preceded her in death on Oct. 2, 2013.
She was employed for many years by Dr. John Shank Family Dentistry in Kendallville. She also worked at CVS, and she loved her job in the cafeteria at Kendallville Middle School.
What a gem she was! If you knew Betty, she always had a smile on her face and she was always willing to help others. If she wasn’t at home cooking, you could find her at a ball game somewhere. She loved going to games whether it was outdoor football, soccer, softball, baseball games or track, or in the gym, watching basketball or volleyball — she loved them all! Betty was an avid East Noble Knight supporter, and she loved her EN blue and gold! She also loved working outside in her yard and taking care of her family. Betty loved her hometown and the community she lived in all her life.
She was an active member of Tri Kappa for years, where she served as an officer in many positions. She volunteered many hours at the Friendship Food Pantry and helping at Trinity Church making dinners. To know her was to love her. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her daughter, Pam and Wayne Baker, of Skinner Lake, near Albion; son, David and Lori Preston, of Kendallville; seven grandchildren, including Lindsay Wabika, of Albion, Jeremy and Kylee Baker, of Kendallville, Nicole and Jimmy Colter, of Kendallville, Kayla Preston, of LaOtto, Trevor and Maddie Yates, of Kendallville, Samantha and Tyler Yates, of Albion and Jena and Matt Stromatt, of Avilla; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Forrest and Leoma France; husband, Jerry Preston; daughter, Amy Preston Yates in 1997; sister and brother-in-law, Jean and David Baker; and sister and brother-in-law, Janice and Ted Fleisher.
Visitation will be held on Monday, May 29, 2023, from 3-7 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Trinity Church United Methodist, with Pastor Drew Baker officiating the service.
There will be visitation at 10 a.m., prior to the service.
Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery. Her grandsons will carry her casket.
Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Church, Friendship Food Pantry or American Cancer Society.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
