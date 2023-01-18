ANGOLA — Louella Jane Root, 92, of Angola, Indiana, died on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Angola, Indiana.
Louella was born on Nov. 10, 1930, in Angola, Indiana, to Willard Ford and Bernice Marie (Heckman) Smith.
She graduated from Angola High School.
Louella had worked at GMP in Coldwater, Michigan, and then later worked at Potawatomi Inn at Pokagon State Park, before retiring.
Surviving are her daughters, Pamela Adkins, of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Rita Jean Osborne, of Indianapolis, Indiana; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and her nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Leland Ford Smith, Bernie C. Smith and Willard “Butch” Smith; and her sisters, Patty Jean Smith, Laura Marie Short and Ruth Ann Tatro.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Burial will be at Jamestown Cemetery, Steuben County, Indiana.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
