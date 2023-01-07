KENDALLVILLE — Arnold Hale, age 72, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.
Mr. Hale was born in Hippo, Kentucky, a son of the late Winfield and Stella (Bradley) Hale. He was employed for 24 years with Kendallville Foundry.
Survivors include his daughters, Veronica Mosley, of Corunna and Anita Kay Hale, of Kendallville; seven grandchildren, Brooke and Matt Delcamp, Karina Mosley and Jerry Miller, Josh Mosley and Alexandria Smith, Dustie Watson and Tesa Peotter, Maegan Wert and Alex Dollar, Miranda and Johnny Boston and Jaeden Hale-Dean; nine great-grandchildren, with two on the way; sisters, Gladys and Bobby Shepherd, of Willard, Ohio, Julia and Ray Shepherd of North Fairfield, Ohio, and Edith Mae Holbrook, of Prestonsburg, Kentucky; brothers, James and Louetta Hale, of Kendallville, Donny and Melissa Hale, of Wayland, Kentucky, and Danny and Donna Hale, of Hippo, Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers; Frank Hale, Herman Hale and John Henry Hale; and two stillborn brothers, Junior Hale and Steven Hale; and sisters, Nadine Manns, Ella Faye Back and Joyce Duff.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, from 3-7 p.m., at Harbor of Love Baptist Church near Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Harbor of Love Baptist Church, with the Rev. Charles Mosley officiating.
Additional visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., prior to the service on Monday.
Burial will follow at Orange Cemetery near Rome City.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
