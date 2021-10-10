LEBANON, Pa. — Marlene Ruth (Ressler) Tussey, 63, of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, peacefully went to be with her Savior and Lord Jesus Christ on Thursday, Sept.30, 2021.
Born on Nov. 4, 1957, in Bedford, she was the loving daughter of Marlin K. and Anna-Ruth Ressler. She was adopted on March 26, 1958.
A graduate of Garrett High School, she married David L. Tussey on Nov. 26, 1981. He preceded her in death on Feb. 5, 2004.
From this union was born their only daughter Cari Ann (Tussey) Daub. Cari married Brock Daub and they have two daughters, Lauren Anna Nevaeh Daub and Kyla Alivia Faith Daub.
Marlene had a loving adopted brother, Daniel Eugene Ressler, who preceded her in death in February 2014. He left behind his first wife, Barbara McLeod and two sons, Ira Wesley Daniel Ressler, from Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and Zachary Marlin Daniel Ressler, from Ontario, Toronto, Canada. Also, a daughter, Josephine Danielle Rowling, from Coe Hill, Ontario, Canada. Marlene also leaves behind two life-long friends of more than 50 years, Lennah Mellott, from Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, and Susan Kennedy from Waterloo, Indiana.
Marlene was an active member of Conoy BIC Church in children’s ministries for many years.
She worked in medically related services for more than 25 years, until her retirement in 2012.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Conoy Brethren in Christ Church, 1722 Bainbridge Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 at 3 p.m.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m., until the time of service.
Interment will take place at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marlene’s memory may be made to Brethren in Christ World Missions, through Conoy Brethren in Christ Church.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania.
