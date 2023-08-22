LIGONIER — Mable A. Hicks, 76, of Ligonier, Indiana, died on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her family.
She was born on Dec. 11, 1946, in Martin, Kentucky, to William and Hattie (Conn) Kilburn.
On March 31, 1968, in Brimfield, Indiana, she married William Hicks Jr.
Mable was a homemaker. She was a member of Lighthouse Tabernacle in Kimmell.
She enjoyed garage saleing, shopping at thrift stores, going to church, singing, and animals, especially her cats and dogs. Her family was very important to her, she loved spending time with them.
Surviving are her husband of 55 years, William Hicks Jr., of Ligonier; a son, Mark Hicks, of Ligonier; a daughter, Carla Shepherd, of Howe; three grandchildren, Kimberly (David) Balagna, of Troy, Michigan, Travis (Christian) Shepherd, of Wichita, Kansas, and CJ Howard, of Michigan; two great-grandchildren, Kaden Balagna and Leo Shepherd; and two sisters, Carol (Charles) Caudill, of Wawaka and Annette (Purda) Hicks, of Wawaka.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Jeremy J. Howard in 2006, and Chad Howard in 2009; a daughter-in-law, Joyce Hicks; two sisters, Marcella Shepherd and Mae Kilburn; and four brothers, Joel Kilburn, Jessie Kilburn, Michael Kilburn, and William Kilburn.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, from 3-7 p.m. and Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, from noon to 1 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville.
Funeral services will be on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at 1 p.m., at the funeral home with the Rev. Purda Hicks officiating.
Burial will follow at Orange Cemetery near Rome City.
Share memories and condolences with the family at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.