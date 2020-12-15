ANGOLA — Peter James “Pete” Washburne, age 80, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at his home.
He was born on May 15, 1940, in Brooklyn, New York, to James and Mary (Ziegler) Washburne.
He graduated from Birmingham High School, now Seaholm High School, in 1959. He also graduated from Culinary Institute of America in New Haven, Connecticut.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1963-1965.
He married Jacqueline C. “Jackie” Borkowski on Nov. 19, 1966, in Toledo, Ohio.
Pete and Jackie took on life together. They operated multiple restaurants and a catering business over their 53 years of marriage. Pete was a chef, entrepreneur, and inventor with a creative spirit.
He was a man of faith and loved spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Jackie Washburne, of Angola, Indiana; a son, Jeff (Tara Beard) Washburne, of Minneapolis, Minnesota; a daughter, Paula (Tracey) Lock, of Angola, Indiana; and three grandchildren, Myles Turner, Dameon Turner and Max Washburne; and two step-grandchildren, Emiliano Ziehm and Kivrin Ziehm.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Harry Washburne.
A Private Mass will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Angola, Indiana.
Father Robert Showers and Father Bernie Zajdel will officiate the service.
Following his wishes, cremation will take place.
Burial will be held at a later time at Calvary Cemetery in Toledo, Ohio.
Memorial donations in his memory may be directed to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.
