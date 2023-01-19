Ada Hochstetler, age 88, of Holland, Michigan, died on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Engedi Church, 710 Chicago Drive, Holland, Michigan.
Burial will be at Graafschap Cemetery.
Visitation will follow the service, at the church.
Arrangements are by the Dykstra Funeral Home-Mulder Chapel.
For an online registry, visitwww.dykstrafuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.