FORT WAYNE — Kay Frances Evans, 82, died on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Born in Kendallville, Indiana, she was the daughter of Mary D. and Ned Weihmiller.
She married William (Bill) Evans in 1965.
Kay was a career RN and life-long member of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, where she actively volunteered.
She is survived by her husband; brother, John (Sara) Weihmiller, of Garrett, Indiana; daughters, Jill (Drew) Robinson, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Jennifer (Michael) Speciale, of Fort Wayne; and grandchildren, Sylvie Robinson and Paul Speciale.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 4 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 4700 Vance Ave., with a family greeting and reception from 3-4 p.m.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com.
