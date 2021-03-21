Joyce McLendon
PALM BEACH, Fla. — Long time Palm Beach, Florida, resident and philanthropist, Joyce McLendon, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the age of 94.
Joyce was a remarkable woman who met life head-on and challenged boundaries. She brought commitment, dedication and passion to everything she did. She was an early feminist who believed everyone deserved an equal chance to succeed and live a productive life.
Joyce was most proud of the fact that her charitable work helped so many others. She worked tirelessly to improve life in the broader community and promote causes that met basic human needs. She was a founder and Chairperson of The Lord’s Place; “Woman of the Year” for the Executive Women of Palm Beach, the Association of Professional Fundraisers and the Junior League; Chairperson of the Arthritis Foundation; a founding member of the Fellowship of Christians and Jews; a member of the Scripps Florida Council; and honored by the YWCA, Salvation Army, Alzheimer’s Association, United Way, Everglades Coalition, March of Dimes, Heart Association, the PB Chamber of Commerce, and the Marshall Foundation. She had an adventurous side as well, and at one point was the oldest woman to fly a military style jet aircraft.
The youngest of three children, Joyce Elnora Wiley was born to Robert and Lois Wiley on Nov. 11, 1926, in Auburn, Indiana. Her father was Export Manager for the Auburn Automobile Company and her mother a homemaker. In 1938, they founded the Wiley Export Corporation and worked together for 35 years.
In 1946, Joyce married a local war hero, James H. McIntyre, and raised her family in Auburn. It was in Auburn, her spirit of volunteerism began. Joyce was a dedicated mother who led many of her children’s activities. She served on committees in the local government, sometimes representing Auburn at a State and Federal level.
She was an Elder of Auburn Presbyterian Church, Sunday school teacher and was a member of the church choir and volunteer director of the children’s choir.
Her early involvement as a founding member of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum gave her great satisfaction, where she served as a board president and worked diligently to successfully place the ACD Museum on the National Historic Registry. She remained forever proud of her Midwestern small town roots.
Later in life she met Sam McLendon, former Palm Beach Town Council President, on the Palm Beach tennis courts. They married in 1993 and spent 18 years traveling the world until Sam’s passing in 2011. They worked collaboratively in town affairs, Sam as a council member and Joyce as part of the Recreation Commission. They were a couple of faith and active members of the Royal Poinciana Chapel. She brought loving dedication to the church ministry and regularly visited members that were no longer able to attend services.
Joyce is survived by her three children, Shelley M. Draper, Melrose, Massachusetts, James C. (Wendy) McIntyre, Annapolis, Maryland, and William C. (Kelly) McIntyre, Stuart, Florida; along with four grandchildren, Kristen M. (Rickie) Nelson, Katherine E. (Preston) Rachal, William C. (Daralyn) McIntyre Jr., and James W. (Anna) McIntyre; along with six great-grandchildren.
The family thanks the management and staff of the 300 South Ocean Blvd. Building, the La Posada staff, and her caregivers, for their compassion and kindness. A special thank you to the Preferred Lifestyle Services team, particularly, Jessica, whose knowledge of eldercare management and genuine affection for Joyce, added comfort to Joyce and the family for the last few years of Joyce’s life.
A Memorial Service, following current COVID-19 protocols, will be held at a future date at The Royal Poinciana Chapel located at 60 Cocoanut Row, Palm Beach, FL 33480.
If you wish to honor Joyce with a donation, please consider The Lord’s Place at 2808 N. Australian Ave., West Palm Beach, FL 33407, The Palm Beach Fellowship of Christians and Jews at P.O. Box 507, Palm Beach, FL 33480, Alzheimer’s Association at 14010 Roosevelt Blvd., Suite 709, Clearwater, FL 33762, The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum at 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn, IN 46706, or a charity of your choice.
