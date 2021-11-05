CROMWELL — Margaret Earl, age 88, of Cromwell, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on June 2, 1933, the daughter of Reuel and Alma (Smith) Norton.
On Dec. 17, 1954, she married Walter Earl in Kansas City, Missouri.
Margaret is survived by four daughters, Crista Earl, of Queens, New York, Janette DeBoissiere, of Columbia, Maryland, Karen Luehrs, of Wilmot, Indiana, and Diane Earl, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and five grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and son-in-law Howard Luehrs.
Margaret served as the Postmaster in Cromwell, Indiana. When appointed, she built an earth-sheltered home, fondly known as Cromwell Cavern. In the 1950s Margaret helped to found Headstart and the East Wayne Street Center in Fort Wayne when she moved to the area.
In keeping with Margaret’s wishes, no public visitation or services are planned. A cremation committal will take place at Legacy Cremation & Remembrance Center in Ligonier.
Memorial contributions may be made in Margaret’s honor to Visiting Nurse Hospice at 5910 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne IN 46814 and NAACP, 1325 S. Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne IN 46803
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
