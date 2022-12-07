LIGONIER — Harvey O. Fry, 85, of Ligonier (District 28-2), died at 2:15 a.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Life Care Center in LaGrange.
He was born on Jan. 4, 1937, in Kansas, to David D. and Ola (Bontrager) Fry.
He married Edna Violetta Garver on Dec. 25, 1963, in Ligonier, and she died Dec. 7, 2001.
He married Mary Pauline Miller on Oct. 16, 2002, in Ligonier, and she died June 17, 2011.
He married Lydian A. Mast on Nov. 23, 2012, and she died Dec. 7, 2020.
Surviving are three sons, Kenneth Lee (Ruby) Fry of Topeka, Marlin Dale (Mary Kay) Fry of Ligonier and Mervin H. (Mary Jane) Fry of Millersburg; two daughters, Karen Kay (David H.) Lambright of Topeka and Lydia Sue (Vernon A.) Yoder of Topeka; six stepsons, Irvin G. (Ruby Fern) Bontrager of Syracuse, Perry G. (Doris) Bontrager of Florida, Ernest G. (Elsa Mae) Bontrager of Topeka, Daniel G. (Alice Marie) Bontrager of Shipshewana, Levi G. Bontrager of Florida, William G. Bontrager of Middlebury; two stepdaughters, Amanda G. (Amos Eugene) Slabaugh of New Paris and Millie G. Bontrager of Goshen; 33 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, 35 step-grandchildren, 86 stepgreat-grandchildren, one stepgreat-great-grandchild; six brothers, Glen Fry of Topeka, Vern Fry of Topeka, Paul (Elsie) Fry of Topeka, Jacob (Susie) Fry of Topeka, Ira (Alma) Fry of Middlebury, Danny Fry of Gary; three sisters, Ada Lambright of Topeka, Ida (Jonas) Miller of Topeka, Iva (Alton) Yoder of Goshen; and a sister-in-law, Mattie Fry.
He was preceded in death by his wives; parents; grandson, Kevin Yoder; brother, David Fry; and stepson-in-law, Amos LaVern Bontrager.
Harvey was a farmer and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Visitation will be after 2 p.m. today and all day Thursday at the Marlin Fry residence, 11662 N. S.R. 5 in Ligonier.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, also at the Marlin Fry residence. Services will be conducted by the home ministers. Burial will be in Hawpatch Cemetery, Topeka.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home is taking care of the arrangements.
