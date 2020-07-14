AUBURN — Donna D. Franze, 91, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Auburn Village in Auburn.
She was born on Sept. 20, 1928, in Auburn, to William “Albert” and Minnie E. Musser. They have both preceded her in death.
Donna was a 1946 graduate of Auburn High School.
She married Forest “Frank” Franze on May 19, 1979, in the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada, and he passed away on Jan. 9, 2020.
Donna worked for several years as an executive secretary for Eastman Kodak in Rochester, New York.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Auburn. She also was an affiliated member of Englewood United Methodist Church in Englewood, Florida.
Donna was an avid golfer and was a member of the former Greenhurst Country Club in Auburn. Donna also loved to fish and enjoyed playing cards.
Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Janis M. and Mark Sponhower, of Fort Wayne; two sons, Randall L. Keys, of Taylorsville, North Carolina, and Kevin M. Keys, of Holley, New York; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Barbara Musser, of Ruidoso, New Mexico; stepson, Gary (Linda) Franze, of Fort Wayne; stepdaughter, Barbara O’Neill, of Indianapolis; and step-daughter-in-law, Jackie Franze, of Fort Wayne.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; stepson, David Franze; step-son-in-law, Pat O’Neill; two sisters, Norma Diederich Wolff and Loma Reed; brother, LaVon Musser; and two half-brothers, Howard Musser and Ralph Musser.
Services will be at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with visitation from 10-11 a.m., on Wednesday, prior to the service at the funeral home.
The Rev. Nikki Brown Rice will be officiating.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Visitation also will be from 47 p.m., on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Heartland Hospice, First United Methodist Church of Auburn or DeKalb Humane Society.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
