LIGONIER — Jerry Lee Nesbitt, age 70, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at home.
He was born on April 4, 1951, the son of Samuel Harrison Adelbert and Margaret (Green) Nesbitt in Kendallville, Indiana.
On Sept. 28, 1996, he married Avis (Rosenogle) Clark at Ligonier Lutheran Church.
He is survived by his wife, Avis Nesbitt, of Ligonier, Indiana; two stepsons, Thomas Carlton Clark, of Goshen, Indiana, and Jeremy “Jamie” Duane (Carrie) Clark, of Lakeville, Indiana; three step-grandchildren, Alex (Delaney) Clark, of South Bend, Indiana, Olivia Clark, of Lakeville, Indiana, and Joshua Clark, of Goshen, Indiana; a sister, Catherine Sprunger, of Ligonier, Indiana; a brother, David (Nancy) Nesbitt, of Elkhart, Indiana; along with several nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother-in-law, Dale Sprunger.
Jerry graduated from West Noble High School in 1969, and from Goshen College with a Bachelor of Science in Education degree in 1973.
He was currently serving as Executive Director of the Ligonier Public Library, a position he had held for the last 47 years.
He was an exceptionally kind and gentle man who had been a pillar in the community for decades. Jerry was devoted to the community and had served on the United Way of Noble County board, was a past president of the Ligonier Chamber of Commerce and was named Ligonier Citizen of The Year in 1988.
He was a lover of history and had been a history teacher prior to becoming the director of the library. He was especially fond and very knowledgeable of Russian history.
Jerry loved antiquing, road trips and taking the scenic route wherever he went.
A funeral service will be held in Jerry’s honor at 2 p.m., on Friday, May 7, 2021, at The Crosswalk at Ligonier United Methodist Church, 466 Townline Road, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Pastor Jean Ness will officiate.
Burial will follow at Sparta Cemetery in Kimmell, Indiana.
Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at The Crosswalk.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Ligonier Public Library, 300 S. Main St., Ligonier, IN 46767
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
