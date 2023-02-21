BUTLER — Laura Damron Webb, age 85, passed away with her family by her side, on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, in Butler, Indiana.
Laura was born in Robinson Creek, Kentucky, on Nov. 11, 1937, to Lucinda Newsome Damron and Charlie Glen Damron, who have preceded her in death.
Laura was also preceded in death by her husband, Wendell C. Webb, whom she married in March 1969. Laura was also preceded in death by a son, Lowell Webb; a grandson, Darrin Webb; brothers, John and Farlon Damron; and her sister, Flora Tackett.
Laura worked at Edgerton Metal in Edgerton, Ohio, and she retired from Universal Tool in Butler, Indiana.
She enjoyed working with her flowers and spending time with her family. She always enjoyed the family gathering for game night or just visiting. Her family enjoyed her homemade fudge and beef and noodles.
Laura is survived by her daughters, Stephanie (Darren) Alloway and Sharon (Marty) Urban; sons, Lloyd (Wilma) Webb and Jerry (Trudy) Webb; 17 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at 11 a.m., at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 212 N. Broadway St., Butler, IN 46721, with a visitation starting at 10 a.m., and going until the time of service.
Visitation will also be on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, from 5-7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lamb of God Mennonite Church, 132 W. Oak St., Butler, IN 46721.
