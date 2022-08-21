Jon T. Shook, age 53, of Butler, Indiana, died on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at his Butler home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
Updated: August 21, 2022 @ 12:25 am
