CHURUBUSCO — Betty June Harris, 95, of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at her home.
Betty was born in Holden, Missouri, on June 23, 1924, to Rolla and Elsie (Nowell) Harris. After her mother died when she was 8, with hard work and two stepmothers, she was able to graduate from Centerview High School in 1942.
She came to Fort Wayne, Indiana, with her sister to volunteer to pack parachutes at Baer Field during World War II. Unfortunately, her father was tragically killed the day they left.
Betty met Carroll at Baer Field and was married, on June 15, 1944. Carroll preceded her in death on Nov. 11, 2000.
After her children were grown, she worked for Smith Green Community Schools for 12 years, retiring in 1991.
Her proudest accomplishments were raising great children and learning that she could paint some.
Betty is survived by her two sons, Jerry Harris and Rolla Harris; five grandchildren, Robert Stewart, Carmela Tuttle, Ron Stewart, Jacob Harris and Katie Deford.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Ann Harris; and a sister, Mary Fishbaugh.
Graveside services took place at Lindenwood Cemetery on Monday, June 15, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Parkview Hospice or Wythougan Valley Preservation for Jacoby Church.
Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
