Joseph Cox, age 74, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Updated: May 25, 2022 @ 12:00 am
