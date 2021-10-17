AUBURN — Doris L. Sink, 88, of Auburn, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at Auburn Village in Auburn.
She was born in Noble, Illinois, on April 25, 1933, to Orien L. and Evelyn C. (Worrell) Smith.
Doris married William Howard Sink on Aug. 21, 1982, in Auburn, and he passed away Oct. 3, 2005.
Doris was a homemaker. She also ran a daycare when living in Illinois. She retired as switchboard operator at DeKalb Memorial Hospital in Auburn.
She was a member of the Auburn Baptist Church and had a personal relationship with her Lord and savior.
Doris was known for her kind heart and countless efforts as an advocate for CASA in DeKalb County.
She was a member of Sigma Beta Sorority. She loved poems, art and was very proud of her family. She also was proud of placing second in the Illinois State Shoot.
Surviving are five sons, Gene (Wendy) Harmon of Olney, Illinois, David (Tammy) Harmon of Sheller, Illinois, Don Harmon of Auburn, Tony Harmon of Olney, Illinois and Jerry (Nila) Sink of Garrett; four daughters, Gayle (Steve) VanAllen of Bruceville, Sandra Pampe of West Salem, Illinois, Janet (Will) Massey of Garrett, and Audra Wilcoxson of Auburn; 28 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; three sisters, Marcella Weber of Newton, Illinois, Sandra (Fred) Brandt of Olney, Illinois, and Diana Hufford of Acworth, Georgia; and a brother-in-law, Bob Miller of Newton, Illinois.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three brothers, Ronald Smith, Keith Smith and Larry Smith; half-brother, Buddy Smith; half-sister, Suzanne Sink; sister, Mary Ann Miller; and several infant brothers and sisters.
Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn. Dean Morris will officiate.
Visitation will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, prior to the service at the funeral home.
A graveside service will take place at 10 a.m. Central time on Monday, Oct. 25, at Maple Dale Cemetery in Olney, Illinois.
Memorials may be directed to Auburn Baptist Church of Auburn.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.