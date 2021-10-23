ALBION — Donald L. Bortner, 93, of Albion, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville.
He was born as the only son of George Dewey Bortner and Sylvia Ruth (Mills) Bortner, on the family farm, three miles east of Albion on March 14, 1928.
He grew up on the farm and attended one room schools. His first four grades were at Jefferson Center School and the next four grades were at Rehoboth School. He attended High School at Albion Jefferson and graduated in 1946.
After graduation from high school he enlisted in the U.S. Regular Army and was stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky. He was honorably discharged in 1948, and was recognized for World War II service.
After his discharge he attended the University of Louisville, where he became a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon social fraternity. In 1950 he transferred to Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana, and graduated in June 1952, with a B.S. degree in marketing.
Mr. Bortner met his wife, Bettye Anne Siegel, while attending IU. They were married in Boston, Massachusetts, on Nov. 5, 1955. Bettye passed away in January 2017.
Upon graduation, he received a 2nd Lt. Commission in the United States Air Force Reserve. After seven years in the Air Force Reserve, he was honorably discharged with the rank of Captain.
Mr. Bortner went to work for International Harvester Company, Farm Equipment Division, in July 1952. After completing a two-year Executive Training Program he held various positions in the Fort Wayne District office and then transferred to Columbus, Ohio, where he was the District Parts Supervisor. In 1968, he was transferred into the Overseas Division in Chicago, where he traveled extensively around the globe. In 1972, he and his family were transferred to Caracas, Venezuela, for two years. After being transferred back to the U.S., he lived in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania for two years, before being transferred back to the Chicago area. After the Construction Division was sold to Komatsu International, he remained with them until he retired. After retirement, he continued to work for Komatsu for two more years as a consultant.
After retirement he and his wife moved back to the family farm near Albion, where they remained for more than 25 years. In 2015, they moved into a smaller home in North Ridge Village in Albion.
Mr. Bortner was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity, the American Legion, the Noble County Historical Society, and First Presbyterian Church in Albion. He was also a 32nd degree Freemason of the Scottish Rite Temple in Fort Wayne,
Mr. Bortner is survived by sons, Gary and Bob.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church, 210 W. Highland St., Albion, with visitation from 11 a.m., until service time on Tuesday at the church.
Pastor Beverly Harkey will officiate.
Burial with military honors will follow at Sweet Cemetery, rural Albion.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Don's memory may be directed to the Humane Society of Noble County.
To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements by Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion, Indiana.
