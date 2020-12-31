MISHAWAKA — Jeanne Barker, 87, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Mishawaka, Indiana.
She was born on Dec. 12, 1933, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Amos and Clara Botchuck. They preceded her in death.
She married Richard L. Barker, who preceded her in death in 1960.
Surviving Jeanne are her son, Ron Barker; granddaughter, Lindsey; great-grandsons, Austin, Skyler and Jordan; brother, Dean; and niece, Betty, of Arizona.
Jeanne was a graduate of Kendallville High School and graduated with High Distinction from Indiana University.
Throughout her life she enjoyed and participated in family, faith, friends, musical theater, golf, bridge, euchre and Lowery Organ.
She was on the board of several organizations including Elks #235 Ladies Auxiliary and was the president of the Business and Professional Women's Club during the 1990s.
Jeanne is remembered with love by relatives and friends.
As per her wishes, Jeanne will be cremated and services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jeanne's name to Pet Refuge at 4626 Burnett Drive, South Bend, IN 46614.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
