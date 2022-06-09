BRYAN, Ohio — Ruth A. Meyer, age 68, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.
Ruth was a librarian and manager of West Unity Library for 22 years and had previously worked at the Bryan library.
She attended Zion Mennonite Church where she also taught Sunday school.
Ruth enjoyed sewing and baking. She was known for her rolls, even teaching classes through the library on baking.
Ruth was born on March 11, 1954, in Angola, Indiana, the daughter of Donald J. and Edna V. (Lawhead) Martin.
She graduated from Hamilton High School and received an Associate of Business Management Degree from Northwest State Community College.
Ruth married Douglas L. Meyer on Aug. 26, 1972, in Auburn, Indiana, and he survives.
Ruth is also survived by her children, Nathan (Atisha) Meyer, of Fort Wayne, Amanda (Peter) Por, of Portland, Oregon, and Adam (Arionna) Meyer, of Garrett; and four grandchildren, Jude, Iris, Aya and Aldon.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and five siblings.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Krill Funeral Home, 860 W. Mulberry St., Bryan.
Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m., with Pastor Sue Short officiating, and burial will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Zion Mennonite Church or Friends of the West Unity Library.
To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.