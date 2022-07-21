CHURUBUSCO — Randall Slone, 65, of Churubusco, Indiana, died at his residence, on Monday, July 12, 2022.
Randall was born on Dec. 18, 1956, in Knott County, Kentucky, to John L. and Ethel (Caudill) Slone. They preceded him in death.
He spent his formative years in Noble County and graduated from West Noble High School in 1975.
He worked in the frame repair department at Gerber Collision for many years, retiring in 2022.
Randall is survived by a son, Casey (Jennifer) Slone; a daughter, Ashlea Slone; a sister, Patricia Slone; and three grandchildren, Emilia, Cameron, and Lillian.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ronnie Slone.
There will be a memorial calling from 5-7 p.m., on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Sheets and Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco Chapel.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home has been entrusted with these arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.