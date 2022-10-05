FREMONT — Robert L. Lingeman, 99, of Fremont, Indiana, formerly of Brownsburg, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
An accountant for John Deere Company, he retired in 1984, after 21 years.
Robert proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1943-45, in the Asiatic Pacific Theater.
He was a member of the American Legion, a 50-year member of the Masonic Lodge and served as one of the first officers on the Brownsburg Auxiliary Police Force, that was formed in the 1960s.
Survivors include his wife, Martha Lingeman; children, Karol Lingeman Heckber (husband, Gene), Kathy Lingeman Taylor (husband, Frank) and Dan Lingeman (wife, Sandy); eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with funeral services there at 2 p.m.
Burial, with military honors, will follow at Brownsburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Legion Post 331, 636 E. Main St., Brownsburg, IN 46112.
