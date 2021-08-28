ROME CITY — Max A. Roesler III, 87, of Rome City, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at his residence, with his family at his side.
He was born on Oct. 12, 1933, in White Plains, New York, to Max A. Roesler II and Elizabeth (Loos) Roesler.
Max attended Central Catholic High School in Fort Wayne and graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1955, after which he honorably served in the U.S. Navy.
Max married Mary V. “Ginny” Kenny in Chicago, Illinois, on Nov. 8, 1958; she survives.
Mr. Roesler retired in 1996, as Treasurer of Lincoln National Corp., in Fort Wayne, after an earlier stint with Midwestern United Life Ins. Co. (MULIC). He was a CPA and CFA.
Max was Dad, Grandpa, husband, executive, servant leader, faith-filled child of God, dog lover, gardener, fisherman and friend, extraordinaire.
He was a member of St. Gaspar Catholic Church in Rome City and the Albion Rotary Club. Max served on numerous community boards, including the Community Foundation of Noble County, Parkview Hospital, Victory Knoll Sisters, and was instrumental in founding the Parkview Noble Hospital.
Surviving are his wife of nearly 63 years, Ginny Roesler, of Rome City; two sons, Max (Kathy) Roesler IV, of Fort Wayne and Michael (Karen) Roesler, of Fort Wayne; two daughters, Sheila Roesler, of Indianapolis and Susan Garringer, of Rome City; a daughter-in-law, Jennette Thomas, of Reading, Massachusetts; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and six additional spouses who helped make it happen, and/or may yet add to the count!
Max was preceded in death by a son, Mark Roesler; a brother, Karl Roesler; and a sister, Ann Wilson.
Visitation is on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, from 4-8 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville.
A rosary service begins at 7:30 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at 11 a.m., at St. Gaspar Catholic Church in Rome City, with Father Osman Ramos officiating.
Burial will follow at St. Gaspar Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Ben Garringer, Max Roesler V, Thomas Roesler, Max Roesler IV, Michael Roesler, Mike Roesler, DO, and Jack Flynn.
Preferred memorials may be directed to Community Foundation of Noble County (Max and Elizabeth Roesler Memorial Scholarship Fund) or Parkview Noble/Hospice.
View a video tribute after Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
