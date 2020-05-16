BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Toby Robert Cole, 50, of Birmingham, Alabama, passed away at his sister’s home in Ashley, Indiana, on Thursday, May 14, 2020.
He was born on Dec. 20, 1969, in Auburn, Indiana, to James and Micki (Cole) Lovell, both of whom preceded him in death.
After his mother’s death in 1971, he was adopted by his maternal grandparents, Edward and Dorothy Cole, of Kendallville, Indiana. The family moved to Auburn, Indiana, where Toby attended elementary school and then to Carrollton, Georgia, where he attended high school. His grandparents passed away in 1999.
Toby married his one true love, Carol Wyatt, on March, 29, 2005. She survives, along with her children, Derek Willis, of Washington, D.C. and Kristy Willis, of Cedartown, Georgia.
From an early age, Toby was fascinated with computers and established a successful career as an IT professional. He enjoyed many years at West Georgia National Bank, Windstream Holdings, and most recently Spectrum Enterprise in Hoover, Alabama.
Surviving siblings are Cathy Thompson, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Tracey (Bill) Denney, of Sparta, Tennessee, and Lori (Troy) Swager, of Ashley, Indiana.
He was fun-loving “Unc” to Mathew, Karli, and Emili Bryan, and Elija and Cheyenne Swager.
Karli and Elija preceded him in death.
Also surviving are his chosen family, Melissa and Bradley Wright, of Carrollton, Georgia, and Alyx Wright and Brenda Moches, of Birmingham, Alabama.
A memorial service will take place at 3 p.m., on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, FDR Station, P.O. Box 220, New York, NY 10150.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
