ROME CITY — Jennie L. Garber, 76, of Rome City, Indiana, died on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at her residence.
She was born on June 2, 1947, in Warsaw, Indiana, to Carl and Virginia (Hoxie) Garber.
She retired from Campbell Soup Company in Defiance, Ohio, and was a seamstress, working from her home.
Mrs. Garber was a member of Midwest Federation of Mineralogical and Geological Societies, Rome City American Legion Post 381 Auxiliary, and Fraternal Order of Eagles 985 in Kendallville.
Jennie enjoyed mushroom hunting, collecting minerals, rocks and gemstones and sewing.
Surviving are two sons, David Chandler, of Defiance, Ohio, and Michael (Sally) Chandler, of Defiance, Ohio; two grandchildren, David Chandler and Jonathon Chandler; a great-granddaughter, Lillian Chandler; two sisters, Bette Geairn, of New Bern, North Carolina, and Barb (Robert) Hartsouigh, of Zepherhills, Florida; a half-sister, Carol Wilsey, of Cathedral City, California; and a sister-in-law, Jan Garber, of Elkhart.
She was preceded in death by her father, Carl Garber; her mother, Virginia Field; a daughter, Sandy Chandler; a brother, John Garber; and a half-brother, Frank Garber.
There will be no visitation or services.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
