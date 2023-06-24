AUBURN — Rebecca Ann “Becky” Wilmes, 71, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Friday June 23, 2023, at Astral at Auburn.
She was born on Aug. 10, 1951, in Albion, Indiana, to Jack and Helen (Bortner) Stark.
Becky was a 1969 graduate of Rensselaer High School, earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education in 1973, and received her master’s degree from IPFW in Fort Wayne.
She taught second grade at J.E. Ober Elementary School in Garrett for 34 years, before retiring in 2007.
She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Auburn, Indiana State Teachers Association and Indiana Retired Teachers Association.
Becky married Allen Wilmes on June 22, 1974, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and he survives.
She is also survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Katrina and Chris Koehler, of Auburn; sisters and brothers-in-law, Betty and Michael Verkamp, of Jasper, Indiana, and Art and Anne Wilmes, of Indianapolis; nieces and nephews, Katie and Jarrod Thomas, Mary and Chris Rigo, Daniel Verkamp, Will and Rachel Verkamp, Sarah and Ben Schepers and a great-niece and great-nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a son Mark Wilmes.
A Mass of Christian burial will be on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 2 p.m., at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with burial to follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Calling is on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, from 4-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, and also one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church from 1-2 p.m.
Preferred memorials are to the church.
To send condolences to the family visit www.fellerandclark.com.
