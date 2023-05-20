COLUMBIA CITY — Randall J. Elliott, 69, of rural Columbia City, Indiana, died unexpectedly of natural causes at his home on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
Born on Jan. 5, 1954, in Columbia City, Indiana, he was a son of the late Robert and Esther (Reeg) Elliott of Larwill.
He graduated from Whitko High School and Ball State University, with a bachelor’s degree in history.
On Sept. 12, 1987, he married Angela L. Noll.
He spent 40 years in the history field. Currently he was volunteering at the Forks of the Wabash Historical Site and Historic Fort Wayne (‘The Old Fort’). He recently authored articles for the Whitley County Historical Society.
At home, he enjoyed spending time outdoors with his wife and dog, Henry. Randy was loved by many and was well-known for his sharp sense of humor. He will be missed every day.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Angela; a sister, Roberta (Tom) Jackson, of Indianapolis; and a brother, Robert Elliott, of Larwill; nieces, Jocelin and Courtney; and great-niece, Celeste; and many in-laws.
Additionally, he was preceded in death by two infant twin brothers, Stanley and Stephen.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Larwill.
Visitation is at 1 p.m., until the service, on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorials in Randy’s honor may be made to the Humane Society of Whitley County or Historic Fort Wayne.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.