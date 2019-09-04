Barbara Ringler 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Barbara Ann Ringler, 72, formerly of Kendallville, died Aug. 30, 2019, at Fort Myers, Florida.Arrangements by Hite Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Which team do you think has the edge in Thursday's game at Kyle Field? You voted: Texas A&M Texas State Vote View Results Back Special Sections Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 IN|All Sports 2019 High School Football Guide Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCarroll grad makes it to top seven on 'MasterChef'RV industry production numbers way downAppeals court upholds Johnson murder convictionAuburn Auction Park could be soldMan brutally beaten at Lake Arrowhead residenceIndiana's red flag law rarely used locallySchneider named Visitors Bureau executive directorLongtime school board member Nancy McNabb diesCarroll grad makes it to top seven on 'MasterChef'Panthers stun Carroll by one Images Videos CommentedSalmon in my boxers (1)Jail is not a 2-star hotel (1) Sunday's Life page Page C1 Top Ads Albion Village 9-2-2019 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Eastside, Adams Central box score No. 4 Jets turn back Eastside Entertainment briefs Luke Bryan coming to Memorial Coliseum Gateway Woods kids dig working in the soil Community Calendar DeKalb County Jail report Butler City Court report
