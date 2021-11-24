KENDALLVILLE — Christopher C. Lopez, 46, of Kendallville, Indiana, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.
He was born on Jan. 6, 1975, in Findlay, Ohio, to Rosemary Stonebraker and Mark E. Lopez.
Christopher is survived by his parents, Rosemary (Sam) Stonebraker, of Kendallville and Mark E. (Debbie) Lopez, of Garrett; his siblings, Rocky (Jessica) Lopez, of Briton, Frank Lopez, of Kendallville, Demetrius (Lindsay) Lopez, of Garrett, Amanda (Jamie) Collins, of Kendallville and Isabella (Andrew) Robinson, of Garrett; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a private celebration of life for Christopher.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
