HICKORY, N.C. — Gloria Jacquelon England, age 82, of Hickory, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Frye Regional Medical Center.
Born on Monday, May 9, 1938, she was the daughter of Louie Kah and Willie Marion Thomas.
Gloria was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother (GIGI). She was also an avid bingo player. She loved everything about her family. She was a very proud mother and grandmother and would share her stories whenever possible. She brought joy to all who knew her and was a good friend to many.
Gloria also had a very strong faith in God. While we are sad to have lost her, we know that she is reunited with the love of her life in heaven.
Gloria is survived by two brothers, Keith Thomas (Lynn Thomas), of Blairsville, Georgia, and Kenneth Thomas (Audrey Thomas), of Tacoma, Washington; five sons, Wade Hardy Jr., of Titusville, Florida, Ernie Hardy (Lynn Hardy), of Cocoa, Florida, Alvin Hardy (Tina Hardy), of Cape Canaveral, Florida, Michael Hardy (Miranda Hardy), of Merritt Island, Florida, and Hal England, of Rockledge, Florida; six daughters, Kim Mayhorn (Mike Mayhorn), of Claremont, North Carolina, Tonia Walters (Randy Walters), of Auburn, Indiana, Kelley Solis (Jonathan Howard), of Hickory, North Carolina, Tabatha Grant (John Grant), of Cocoa, Florida, Kristie Conrad (Ron Conrad Jr.), of Auburn, Indiana, and Denise England, of Fort Wayne, Indiana. Gloria also had 26 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Her husband, Hal England; a brother, Edwin Thomas; a daughter-in-law, Sherrie Hardy; and three grandchildren, John Hardy, Justin Anders and Sheila Corn preceded her in death.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
