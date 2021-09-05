AUBURN — Services have been set for Carol Warstler, 81, of Auburn, Indiana, who died on Friday, April 23, 2021 at Millers Merry Manor in Garrett.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 4 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Meese Chapel United Methodist Church, 2906 C.R. 60, Auburn, IN 46706.
The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service from 3-4 p.m., on Saturday at the church.
She was born on Dec. 19, 1939, in Waterloo, Indiana, to William and Gladys (Evans) Nelson.
She was a homemaker.
Carol was a member of Meese Chapel, where she played the piano and organ over the years and she was also a Good News Club leader years ago. She was a 4-H leader and was well-known for her custard pies.
Carol married Clyde Warstler on April 4, 1959, and he survives.
She is also survived by three daughters and a son, Anne Thomas, of Fort Wayne, Scott (Patti) Warstler, of Garrett, Nita (Dave) Cubanski, of State College, Pennsylvania, and Lorie (John) Badman, of Hamilton; there are 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; a sister, Marge Hassett, of Arizona; and a sister-in-law, Helen Nelson, of Cicero, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, William Roger Nelson; and a sister, Betty Johnson.
Memorials may be given in Carol’s name to Riley Hospital for Children.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn is assisting the family with arrangements.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
