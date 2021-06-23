FORT WAYNE —Karen D. Haas, 68, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at the Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home in Fort Wayne. Arrangements are by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, Indiana.
Karen Haas
