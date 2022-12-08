ANGOLA — Kevin Gene Crody, 58, of Angola, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at his home.
He was born on June 5, 1964, in Linton, Greene County, Indiana, to M. Gene and Virginia (Wright) Crody. Kevin graduated from Hamilton High School in Hamilton in 1982.
Kevin married the love of his life, Rosie Baldridge on June 10, 1989.
He had worked at Campbell’s Mushroom Farm in LaGrange County, for 21 years, then he worked at Tenneco in Angola for 18 years.
Kevin had been a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church in Angola, where he had been a Youth Group Leader.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Kevin liked to cook and watch cooking shows. Most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Surviving is his loving wife of 33 years, Rosie L. Crody of Angola; his daughter, Brandy (Luke) Hicks of Angola; his sons, Michael (Halina) Crody of South Carolina and Alexzander (Jade Fredrick) Crody of Angola; his mother, Virginia Crody of Hamilton; his brothers, Byron (Tennelle) Crody of Angola and James Crody of Hamilton. Also surviving are his four beloved grandchildren, Dylan Hicks, Violet Crody, Maverick Crody and Hugh Crody.
He was preceded in death by his father, M. Gene Crody, in 1994.
There will be a Celebration of Life from noon to 5 p.m. with a service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Hicks residence, 372 N. C.R. 700E, Angola.
Memorial donations may be made to Parkview Hospice.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online through the funeral home’s website: www.weichtfh.com.
