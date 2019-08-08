Edwin Mynhier
KIMMELL — Edwin “Lefty” Mynhier Jr., 94, of Kimmell, Indiana, passed away at 4:55 a.m., Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville.
He was born on March 31, 1925, in Yale, Kentucky, to Edwin and Stella (Hunt) Mynhier Sr.
On April 8, 1944, he married Mary “Eileen” Gangwer. She preceded him in death on Jan. 9, 2018, after more than 74 years of marriage.
He is survived by his children, Karen (Fred) Green, of Cromwell, and Gary (Sharon) Mynhier, of Niles, Michigan; a brother, Charles (Inez) Mynhier, of Brimfield; nine grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandchildren, Ricky Mynhier, Vicky Mudd, and Bradly Kiser; a great-grandson, Ethan (Shawna) Kiser; and four siblings, Lloyd P. Mynhier, Alva Mynhier, Vivian Shull, and Odas Clay Mynhier.
Lefty served his country honorably in the United States Army during WWII, and one of his most memorable moments was serving as a driver to President Truman.
He was quite the outdoorsman and enjoyed many outdoor activities with his wife, Eileen. They loved to go fishing, mushroom hunting, and pan for gold.
They literally lived at various campgrounds throughout the years. During winter months, they kept their camper packed so at the drop of a hat, they could travel to the Mississippi River, or campgrounds in Louisiana and Kentucky.
They spent other moments square dancing and making memories with their entire family.
Lefty retired from Kimmell Elevator after more than 45 years of faithful service, and was also a past member of Kimmell United Methodist Church and Kimmell Conservation Club.
A funeral service in Lefty’s honor was held at on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Yeager Funeral Home. Pastor John Lutton was the officiate.
Burial took place at Sparta Cemetery in Kimmell, where military rites were rendered.
Memorial contributions may be directed to The Freedom Riders of Indiana.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisted the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
