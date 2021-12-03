HUNTERTOWN — Alice Arlene Goodwin, age 84, of Huntertown, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at the Parkview Hospice unit in Fort Wayne.
She was born on Sept. 5, 1937, in Bellevue, Iowa, to Michael and Alice Lasko Sr. Being one of 11 siblings (No. 5), she was instrumental in helping her mother raise her younger sister and brothers. Her family moved from construction site to construction site in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.
In the early 50s, she moved to Waterloo, Indiana, to live with her aunt and uncle, Julia and Warren Toneman. There she met and married Richard (Dick) Goodwin. They had five children, John, Alan, Tracy, Cindy and Daniel.
Alice enjoyed researching past history and she and her son, John, published a book on the early settlers of DeKalb County, Indiana. She also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing and traveling.
After retiring from the DeKalb Middle School cafeteria, she volunteered at Eckhart Public Library in Auburn and rode the Bookmobile, helping kids in outlying portions of the surrounding area, to be able to get books to read, which she truly enjoyed.
She is survived by her children, Alan William Goodwin, of Nova, Ohio, Tracy William Goodwin, of Bluffton, South Carolina, Cindy (David) Hunter, of Elizabeth Colorado, and Daniel William Goodwin, of Huntertown, Indiana; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; brothers, John J. Lasko, of Sparta, Wisconsin, and Richard R. Lasko, of Bangor, Wisconsin; and her extended family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, “Dick”; her son, John; her parents; and eight of her siblings.
Alice will be cremated and a Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at Pathway Community Church, located at 1010 Carroll Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at 6 p.m.
Memorials will be utilized to purchase kids' books for the Eckhart Public library and can be sent to Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn, IN 46706, c/o Alice Goodwin Memorial.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn is assisting the family with arrangements.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
