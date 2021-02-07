ROME CITY —Charles R. Tapp, “Charlie Bob”, “The Bull”, 80, victoriously entered Heaven’s gates on December 12, 2020. He turned 80 on November 29, 2020 and celebrated 59 years of marriage to his high school sweetheart, Karen (Maggart) Tapp. They were wed in the Cromwell Calvary Lutheran Church on December 3, 1961. He grew up in the rock n’ roll era and thanks to Karen learned how to dance like a pro!
Charlie was a true workaholic. As a young boy he sold hand dressed chickens door to door for his grandma at Lake Wawasee. He graduated Cromwell High School in 1958 and continued his adventures. He worked as a head cook in his early years, where he gained his love for cooking. He was an I&M merchandiser servicing non-food items to grocery stores and turned his brain into a human calculator. He spent most of his life working in the offices of RV manufacturers and lastly helped open Beauty and the Bull Bar and Grill where he specialized in making “the best prime rib around.” Other activities along the way, which brings family laughter, was being a carney, a worm farmer, a karaoke dj, a sound system man, and a surplus store owner. He was also a licensed auctioneer and realtor. Retirement was not in his vocabulary. He had a true entrepreneurial spirit and was a man who wore many hats.
Charlie had a giving and caring heart and was a man of integrity. He led mission groups to Jamaica to build a church, helped with the Ligonier Community Mission Auction for 20 years, did summer ministry for church at Gordon’s Campground, was an elder at Stones Hill Community Church, and a Deacon at New Freedom Baptist. He also participated in the Million Man March Christian Rally in 1995 in Washington D.C.
Spare time hobbies included bowling, fishing, golfing, and playing cards. Most importantly, he loved helping guide his grandchildren in their business ventures. He was active in the Cromwell Alumni, Ligonier Jaycees and a lifetime member of the Ligonier Elks Lodge and fraternal organizations.
Surviving are his wife Karen Tapp of Rome City, daughter Toni (Jeff) Whitney of Ligonier, granddaughter Breana (Damian Brown) Whitney of Wolcottville, grandson Hunter Whitney of Rome City, his great granddaughter (the one who made him a softie) Navy Layne Brown, and sister Sandy (Tapp) Hunter of Cromwell. He was preceded in death by his mother Doris (Kreager) Tapp, father Robert Tapp, and brother-in-law Phillip Hunter.
A public celebration of Charlie’s life will be held at 2:30 pm on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at the Farmstead Inn & Conference Center, 370 S Van Buren Street, Shipshewana. Pastor and close friend, Wade Sturdivant will officiate.
Memorial donations can be made to Stones Hill Community Church Jamaica Missions.
Arrangements entrusted to Yeager funeral home, Ligonier. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at yeagerfuneralhome.com.
