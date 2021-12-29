SARASOTA, Fla. — Thomas R. "Tom" Alberts, 87, of Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, in Sarasota, with his family at his side.
Tom was a longtime Kendallville banker, local civic and political leader and downtown merchant, before moving full time to Florida, in 2011 with his wife, Phyllis, who survives in Sarasota. They were married in 1980, in Kendallville.
He was born on Oct. 19, 1934, in Danville, Illinois, to Theodore J. and Florence L. (Hutchings) Alberts. His father was laid to rest on his 12th birthday.
While a student at Schlarman Academy in Danville, he became the sole support of his mother and began his banking career at age 17, as a teller at Palmer American National Bank. A nun had recommended him for the job. At Schlarman, Tom was known as "the best third-string quarterback" in school history and gained a lifetime of inspiration from Schlarman coach Paul Shebby. Tom's nickname in high school was "Honest Abe." Among his teammates was former NFL player and coach Zeke Bratkowski. He was a member of the Class of 1952.
He left Palmer Bank as an installment loan payment clerk in 1956, for a position as a federal bank examiner with the U.S. Treasury Department and was based in Kankakee, Illinois. He examined banks in the 7th Federal Reserve District, which includes Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Michigan, where he met his first wife, Patricia Marie Alberts, of Saginaw, Michigan. They were married in 1957. She preceded him in death in 1977.
In 1959, he was hired as cashier of the First National Bank of Thomasboro, Illinois.
In 1963, he was hired by Kendallville Bank and Trust Company and served as vice president and cashier under the bank's founding president, Kenneth Gardner. In 1969, Tom succeeded him as president of KB&T, a day after his 35th birthday.
Tom retired from banking in 1989, and started his own financial consulting firm, Alberts Financial Services.
In 1991, he was the Democratic candidate for mayor of Kendallville and fell short of election by 24 votes.
In 1992, with his wife, Phyllis, they opened Treasure Me Dolls on Main Street in Kendallville, and they operated the store for several years. In 1994, they created a porcelain doll in the likeness of then Indiana University basketball coach Bobby Knight. The doll proved to be a sensation and attracted significant national media coverage.
Throughout his time in Kendallville, he was a leader on numerous policy-making boards, including the Kendallville Economic Development Steering Committee, McCray Memorial Hospital, the Northeastern Center and the Kendallville Municipal Airport. He also served several civic and charitable organizations including the Olive B. Cole Foundation, the Cole Center YMCA, the Noble County Heart Association, the Kendallville Chamber of Commerce, the Noble County United Way and Junior Achievement of Noble County. He was an active member of the Kendallville Elks and Moose lodges and a parishioner of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Kendallville.
Tom was honored as Kendallville's Citizen of the Year in 1986.
He was well-known for his wit, sense of humor and generosity. Tom was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and golfer, and he endured until his 80s to celebrate their World Series win and his only hole-in-one. He was a voracious reader and student of history, biography, economics and politics.
Besides his run for mayor, his political activities included serving as Democratic city chairman during former Kendallville Mayor John Riemke's first campaign in 1971, and as Noble County chairman in 1990, for the campaign of U.S. Rep. Jill Long, D-Ind.
Throughout his lifetime, he supported and donated to numerous Democratic and progressive causes.
During his recent illness with cancer, he was grateful for the care, respect and loving atmosphere provided by a diverse team of health care professionals, including many immigrants to America. It gave him hope for a nation free of discrimination based on one’s nation of origin.
Besides his wife, Phyllis, he is survived by their five children and their spouses, Guy A. (Monica) Colvin, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Michael S. (Amy Upperman) Alberts, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Lori L. (Joseph) Wicen, of Doylestown, Pennsylvania, Gregory M. (Lisa) Alberts, of Haddonfield, New Jersey, and Thomas P. Alberts, of Ellenton, Florida; five grandchildren and their spouses, Randy (Julie) Colvin, of Fort Wayne, James (Sarah) Hanway, of Winston Salem, North Carolina, Cassidy (Trevor) Toon, of Indianapolis, Sara (Rogene) Ricones, of Pompano Beach, Florida, and Sophie Alberts, of Haddonfield; seven great-grandchildren; two nephews and their spouses, Jack (Maddi) Lacey, of Ellenton and Theodore (Bonnie) Alberts, of Bradford, Virginia; a grand-nephew, Mark Lacey, of Ellenton; a grand-niece and her spouse, Kristen (Philip) Sofia, of Briarcliff Manor, New York; and his devoted dog, J.P. Morgan.
Also preceding him in death were three brothers, Richard Alberts, Theodore Alberts and Martin O'Brien; and two sisters, Helen Lacey and Florence Dietz.
A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home of Sarasota.
Memorials may be made to the Schlarman Academy, care of the Office of Advancement, 2112 N. Vermillion St., Danville, IL 61832.
