AUBURN — Mildred Mae “Millie” (Rosenogle) Gaff, 90, formally of Churubusco, passed away on Nov. 26, 2022, at Auburn Village.
She was born in Albion on Jan. 25, 1932, to Dewey and Lilly Mae (Rodman) Rosenogle. They preceded her in death. She spent her formative years in South Milford and Albion.
Mildred was married in October of 1948 to Richard Wren. They had two children, Carolyn and Neal. Later she was married to Robert "Gene" Gaff in Angola, on Sept. 17, 1955, and they had two children, Cynthia and Scott. He preceded her in death on April 1, 2005.
Millie worked at Wayne Co-op, Lincoln Life and Precision Plastics in Columbia City, retiring in 1978. She continued as the bookkeeper for the Gaff Tin Shop until it closed in 2000.
Millie moved to Auburn in 1997 to be near and care for her beloved grandchildren. She enjoyed doing volunteer work after her retirement, helping with Kruse, Shelter Ministries, RSVP, and acting as the receptionist for the World War II Museum. Millie was exceptional in all areas of craftwork and was an accomplished seamstress. She created numerous quilts, oil paintings, needlepoint, and other crafts. She was also a huge football and racing fan. She spent many summers running the concession stands for both Avilla Motor Speedway and Bryan Motor Speedway.
She is survived by a daughter, Carolyn Parker; a son, Scott (Melanie) Gaff; her grandchildren, Brian, Shannon, Mike, Kim, Chip, Sarah, Sam, Bobby, Beau, Cheyenne, Travis and Carrissa; and many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and one sister Janis Mercer.
In addition to her parents and her husband Gene, she was preceded in death by a son Neal Wren; a daughter, Cynthia; and a brother, Leo Smith.
Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m., on Thursday at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco Chapel, with calling one hour prior to the service.
The family will also receive family and friends at the funeral home, on Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Burial will take place at Sweet Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the DeKalb Humane Shelter.
