JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Frances Delores Willert (Johnson) died on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
Born in Andersonville in Chicago, Illinois, on Oct. 19, 1929, of Swedish immigrants, Edward and Johanna Johnson, the youngest of four, her older mother told her she had gotten “the leftovers.”
Making the absolute best of “the leftovers,” her sunny, relentlessly positive disposition was the polar opposite of The Great Depression era of her childhood.
After graduating from high school, she worked for the phone company and Tinker Toys to help pay her way to be the first in her family to graduate from college with a degree in Speech and Drama from Taylor University in Indiana.
It was at Taylor that she met the senior class president and love of her life, Iowan Lloyd Willert, and they were married after graduation in 1948. They headed to Asbury Seminary in Kentucky, where Lloyd studied and Fran supported the family, initially by grinding steel, then by making puppets and traveling to schools in rural Kentucky to perform Tom Sawyer for schoolchildren.
After Lloyd’s training, they began a life of pastoral service for the United Methodist Church, initially in Watervliet, New York, subsequently moving back to Indiana, where they served churches in Middlebury, Leo, Yorktown, Muncie and Wabash. Fran was active leading youth ministry and playing piano and singing when needed.
Along the way Fran earned a Master’s Degree in Elementary Education from St. Francis College in Indiana. She taught kindergarten, fifth grade and subsequently, her favorite, third grade, in Yorktown, for many years.
When she and Lloyd moved to Wabash (too far to commute daily to Yorktown), Fran pivoted to helping adults, largely refugees from Southeast Asia, earn their GED by traveling in a van to different classrooms in the area. She continued doing that after they moved to Kokomo, where Lloyd tragically died of gastric cancer at age 53, while serving as the District Superintendent, and also after her relocation to her house on Lake Webster in North Webster.
Her next endeavor was training with the global outreach of the United Methodist Church, teaching English in Taejon, South Korea, for three years. Ever loving travel, she then taught high school conversational English in Prague, Czech Republic.
Finally retired, she continued her passions for international travel, church activities (including serving as a Stephen minister), knitting, reading and playing games. She enjoyed bridge, solitaire (she called it “time waster”) and racehorse canasta, likely inspired by her father’s fondness for the Swedish board game, Fia (and from whom she also inherited her competitive spirit!). She forged special relationships with her four grandchildren, in part by taking Elderhostel trips with each one, and was known for her animated delivery of long witty poems at big family parties.
She lived independently until age 92, when a fracture of her hip necessitated a move to assisted living at Grand Oaks in Jensen Beach, where she continued to “seize the day,” reading the New York Times daily. Ever one to be independent, a fall led to her death on Feb. 5, 2022.
She was predeceased by her husband, the Rev. Lloyd Willert; parents; and siblings, Irwin, Clarence and Lucille.
She is survived by her sons, Craig Willert (wife Cynthia Gustafson) and Daniel Willert (wife Bette Roth); grandchildren, Andrew Willert, Grace Willert Faulkner, Madison Willert and Zachary Willert; and great-grandson, Braxton Willert. Her dedication to education continues in the family, with all earning college degrees (except 10-month-old Braxton!). There are three MDs, two JDs, one MBA and one soon-to-be PhD in her descendants.
Like Nana, several family members have been educators in addition to their other professional duties. A passion for travel is universal in Nana’s family. Competitive card games at family gatherings are always spirited!
Whenever we travel outside our comfort zone or pick up a hand of cards we will think fondly of you, Nana! Thank you for helping us all to be whom we have become.
Love you always,
Nana’s 9
