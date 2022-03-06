Steve Mudrack
ANGOLA — Steve A. “Mud” Mudrack, age 67, of Angola, Indiana, died on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at his home following an illness.
He was born on March 4, 1954, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Richard and Jacqueline (Fey) Mudrack.
Steve graduated from Angola High School in 1972.
He married Debra Arnett on July 28, 1979, in Angola, Indiana.
Steve worked for Dunham Motor Sales in Angola, Indiana, for many years. He retired from TI Automotive in Ashley, Indiana.
He was a longtime member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Angola, Indiana.
Survivors include his wife, Debra Mudrack, of Angola, Indiana; children, Mandy Shumaker, of Centreville, Michigan, Christy (Ian) Goudy, of Naples, Florida, Mandy (Todd) Libey, of Angola, Indiana, Amy (Trenton) Batty, of Pleasant Grove, Utah, and Stephanie Mudrack, of Angola, Indiana; 14 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and one on the way; sisters, Denise Weikel, of Naples, Florida, and Missy (Greg) Hamer, of Angola, Indiana; and brothers, Bret (Sherry) George, of Angola, Indiana, and Bart (Teresa) George, of Hamilton, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Mudrack; his mother, Jacqueline Mudrack George; and his stepfather, Franklin George.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., on Friday, March 11, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1508 Williams St., Angola, Indiana.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at The Church of Latter-day Saints. There will also be one hour of visitation prior to the service.
Burial will follow at Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola, Indiana.
Memorial donations in his memory may be directed in care of the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
