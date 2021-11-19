LAGRANGE — Richard Lee Marchand, 69, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in LaGrange, Indiana.
He was born on Feb. 3, 1952, in LaGrange, to Raymond E. Sr., and Lillian Mae (Griems) Marchand. They preceded him in death.
Richard was a lifetime resident of LaGrange. He graduated from Lakeland High School in 1970.
He worked for the town of LaGrange in maintenance with the LaGrange Water and Wastewater Department, retiring in 2018.
Richard was a coin collector and member of the LaGrange County Coin Club. He was also an avid turkey hunter and a member of the National Wild Turkey Federation.
On Dec. 27, 1978, he married Susan Mae Eiseman in Las Vegas, Nevada. They spent the next 43 years being married, and Susan survives in LaGrange.
Also surviving are his son, Adam R. Marchand, of New Orleans, Louisiana; six sisters, LaVon Eichler, of LaGrange, Carol (John) Alleshouse, of Howe, Mary (Paul) Weber, of LaGrange, Loretta Olney, of Whitehall, Ohio, Shirley Ryan, of Boise, Idaho, and Sheryl (Scott) Hampton, of Queen Creek, Arizona; and a brother, Raymond E. Marchand Jr., of LaGrange.
A memorial visitation will take place at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, from 2-5 p.m.
Memorials may be contributed in Richard’s memory to the National Wild Turkey Federation.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, Indiana.
