LEO — Donald Paul Wyss, 89, of Leo, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at his home, surrounded by family.
Born on July 13, 1932, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, he was a son of the late John and Winifred Wyss.
He was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church and The American Legion Post #97.
Don served in the U.S. Navy Reserves.
He graduated from Central High School, Class of 1951.
Don was an electrician at Zollner Pistons and he was also an entrepreneur.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing, the great outdoors, and the beauty of nature.
He also found pleasure in telling jokes and pulling a good prank on those closest to him ... especially his grandchildren.
Don is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Joyce, fondly known as JoJo; daughters, Sharon L. (Terry) Weimer, Theresa A. Berdelman, Julie J. (Daniel) Taylor and Mary A. (James) Schmucker; sons, John C. Wyss and Tim P. (Karen) Wyss; 17 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and another happily expected; brothers, Dale (Sharon) Wyss and Tom Wyss; and sister, Kathy (James) Crick.
Don was also preceded in death by his granddaughter, Emily Weimer; and grandson, Jordan Schmucker.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior.
Visitation will also be on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, from 2-5 p.m., at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne.
Burial will be at Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne.
Memorial contributions may be made to Rescue Mission.
To sign the online guestbook, go to www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com.
